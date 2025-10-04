Nirvana Nevermind Baby Appeals Judge’s Lawsuit Dismissal

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 4th, 2025 - 12:10 PM

Spencer Elden, the baby seen on Nirvana’s famous Nevermind album cover, is allegedly challenging a court decision that threw out his lawsuit against the band. Allegedly, his legal team has decided to challenge the court’s decision to dismiss his case because they believe he should have another chance to tell his story in court. They think it’s important for him to explain his side directly, highlighting details that might have been missed or misunderstood before. By doing so, they stress the need for a fair and complete hearing where all aspects of the case are reviewed. They believe his personal account can add valuable information and could affect how things turn out in court.

In the original lawsuit, Elden allegedly argued that using his baby picture on the album cover was wrong and violated his rights. According to Consequence, he allegedly claimed this image was used without asking him, invading his privacy and personal rights. However, despite these arguments, the court dropped the case because it had been too long since the album came out in 1991.

The decision relied on a legal rule that sets time limits for starting lawsuits. Allegedly, even though this outcome wasn’t favorable for them, Elden and his lawyers are determined to seek justice by trying to reverse this decision so that more aspects of their case can be examined further in court. Despite a major legal challenge, Elden is determined to prove that his case was wrongly dismissed. Allegedly, he is urgently asking the courts to look again at the details of his situation. Meanwhile, allegedly, Nirvana strongly denies Elden’s claims, saying they aren’t credible or valid.