Nirvana Lawsuit Over Smiley Face Logo Against Marc Jacobs Settled

A legal battle over Nirvana‘s iconic smiley face logo will end in a settlement, resolving years of sprawling litigation between the band, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and a former Geffen Records art designer who claims he created it. According to billboard.com, a notice filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, attorneys for all three sides said they had allegedly accepted a mediator’s proposal to end the long-running case over the logo, which has appeared on countless t-shirts and other merch in the years since Kurt Cobain’s death. Attorneys told Judge John A. Kronstadt that they would formalize the settlement within 21 days, and the judge later removed all upcoming hearings and other deadlines. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and each side did not return a request for comment.

On mxdwn.com, Apple Music has been rolling out its list of the 100 Best Albums of All Time and now, the company revealed the top 10, completing the full list. Lauryn Hill‘s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill comes in at number one, followed by Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, The Beatles‘s Abbey Road, Prince‘s Purple Rain, Frank Ocean‘s Blonde, Stevie Wonder‘s Songs in the Key of Life, Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Nirvana‘s Nevermind and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.