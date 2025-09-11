Lacuna Coil Shares New Lyric Video For “In Nomine Patris”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 5:23 PM

After taking a quick break from extensively touring their latest album, Sleepless Empire, Italian metal band Lacuna Coil have released a lyric video created by 12Inch Media for the mesmerizing “In Nomine Patris”, just before embarking on more touring for the rest of the year and in early 2026.

“Once we decided to make a lyric video for the song ‘In Nomine Patris’, we thought we should use the opportunity to bring some of Roberto Toderico’s drawings to life”, says vocalist Andrea Ferro. “He did such an amazing job in designing the art for ‘Sleepless Empire’ that it would deserve a complete animated version of the whole album! Obviously, we can only do so much and we’ve opted for this specific song that’s been striking so many people’s hearts.”

The artist adds: “It’s a song about facing the fear of being influenced by things much bigger than us, that we can’t totally comprehend or that we think we’re not ready to face, something we consider sacred in a way. We need to take it one step at the time, day by day…it takes time to build an empire.” The lyric video lands just before the band hits the road again. And they are especially thrilled to announce coming back to the Middle East, Australia and Asia in early 2026.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat