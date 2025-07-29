Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Attorneys File New Motion to Have Him Released On Bond Until Sentencing in October

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 29th, 2025 - 5:23 PM

This Tuesday, attorney of infamous rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a new motion to have Combs released on bond until his sentencing in October. The rapper, who was convicted on July 2nd, has been accused of transportation to engage in prostitution, according to thefader.com. The motion requests that Combs be released on a $50 million bond.

In early July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was also accused of allegedly sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, though he was acquitted on both charges. Although he is already facing up to twenty years in prison, had he been found guilty of these additional charges Combs may have faced up to life in prison. These more serious charges stem from accusations made by Cassie Ventura, Combs ex-partner who alleged that she was subjected to a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” until 2018.

There are also allegations relating to Comb’s “freak-offs” – parties Combs hosted between the 90s and up until recently. These sex-fueled parties allegedly consisted of drugs, prostitution and coercion. Combs and his attorneys intend to appeal these convictions and claim the women involved participated consensually. Combs team is also saying that the law which has allegedly been broken, the Mann Act, has racist roots and should be dismissed. In the court filing, Combs’s lawyer had also argued that conditions at the Metropolitan detention center in Brooklyn were dangerous. He noted that others convicted of similar prostitution-related offenses were released before sentencing.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing this case, has expressed skepticism to releasing Diddy on bond after his conviction and has denied the request, stating that there is little evidence to show that Combs is a “lack of danger to any person or the community”.