Twin Shadow Announces New Album Cadet For November 2025 Release

Rhett Kaya October 1st, 2025 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Alternative artist Twin Shadow has announced his seventh studio album, titled Cadet. Arriving on November 20, Cadet comes 15 years after the release of the American singer’s debut record, Forget. In addition to the album announcement, Twin Shadow has released a new single, “Half Asleep,” which, according to an official press release, “dives into the feeling of finding comfort in romanticized memories of a relationship.” The artist also released a lyric video to coincide with the single, which utilizes “flashes through nostalgic dreamscapes.”

You can watch the official lyric video for “Half Asleep” below.

“Cadet isn’t a remix record. I wanted to past that word. Too often, “remix” just means a quick club version or a money grab,” he shares. “At best, it can mean those incredible edits we get every once in a while, which modernize something classic. What I wanted was to start fresh – flip the mood of Georgie and make it more energetic, more carefree. I worked on it non-stop for about a month, grinding because I was so excited by the idea.”

“I pulled in people close to me–Blackpaw, Nest Acoustics, my longtime friend Ray Brady, and Little Coyote, who came down the street one day to sing on a track,” he continues. “Hopefully, Cadet feels more than Georgie reimagined. Not an erasure but a modification – the treating my former self as collaborator, my present self as a guide or some sort of architect, builder, or wrecking ball.”

View the official track list for Cadet, below.

Dominoes Awkward Backward You’re the Reason The Seams Bad Times Deep, End Love Gently Give it Everything Half Asleep