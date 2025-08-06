Twin Shadow Shares Reflective New Single “Dominoes”

Home News Katie Poon August 6th, 2025 - 7:19 PM

Musician, director, producer and actor George Lewis Jr., known as Twin Shadow, released a new single titled “Dominoes” on Wednesday, marking the first single from his upcoming album CADET, set to release sometime this year. CADET follows Twin Shadow’s previous album, Georgie, which was released earlier this year.

“Dominoes” mixes a combination of synth, soft beats and melodic vocals to create a dreamy and warping track. Produced by Twin Shadow with longtime friend and close collaborator Blackpaw, the single reflects a hopeful energy through the lyrics and sound, adding texture.

“Dominoes is a reflection of vulnerability, distance, and devotion. The chorus sings: If my heart is an ocean / it’s totally blue = I’m all in,” Twin Shadow said.

The single represents the broader themes in CADET as Twin Shadow returns to using punchy drumbeats and synthesizers after Georgie, which was dedicated to his late father and explored themes of grief, memory, and introspection. The accompanying video for the song released on YouTube features the album cover art, which pictures hands playing dominoes with bottles next to them.

Later this month, Twin Shadow will perform across California from San Francisco to Pioneertown.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat