Mo Chara Of Kneecap Says Legal Action Is “Definitely Something We’re Going To Look Into” After Terror Case Was Dropped

According to NME.com, Kneecap’s Mo Chara has said he is “absolutely” considering legal action against the British state after his alleged terror charged was dropped last week. The artist had been charged over an alleged incident where he reportedly displayed a Hezbollah flag during a show in London last November and allegedly shouted “up Hamas, up Hezbollah.” Both are listed as proscribed terrorist organizations by the UK government.

On September 26, the case was thrown out on a technicality relating to of how it was brought about, with the Chief Magistrate telling the court that the charge against Ó hAnnaidh was “unlawful” and “null”.

And now, Mo Chara has given his first interview about the ordeal by telling Virgin Media that he is “absolutely” considering taking legal action himself against the British state, while telling the Prime Minister: “Better luck next time.” “Even if it had’ve went to court, we would’ve won anyway,” Mo Chara said. “It was a complete circus, it was a carnival, a distraction from what’s actually going on. And the more that they dragged this out, the longer they could keep this in the news, rather than talk about the actual issues.”

“As our manager Dan Lambert said on the podium today, 87 people were murdered, entire families were murdered yesterday,” he added, referring to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, a cause the band have consistently championed throughout their legal challenges.”