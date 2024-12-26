Breaking Benjamin Shares New Single & Lyric Video “Awaken”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 6:30 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, hard rock band Breaking Benjamin has shared the official lyric video for their latest single, “Awaken” and as a whole, everything is great by how the smashing music and vocal performance smacks the background with a killer rock vibe, while each scene shows the band performing live on stage, with the neon colors display the lyrics.

While talking about the song, band member Jasen Rauch said: “Working on this song has been something new and exciting for all of us, I believe. We’ve been able to explore more of who we are traditionally while at the same time push boundaries and try things we haven’t done in the past. Musically we’ve tried hard to stay true to what Breaking Benjamin is, but offer a new take as well.”

The band has consistently dominated the rock charts since their debut album in 2002, “Saturate.” With 10 number one hits, platinum albums, 8.5 billion streams globally and a social following of over 6.5 million, Breaking Benjamin have solidified their global influence and a strong devoted fan base.

