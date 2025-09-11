John Lennon’s Alleged Killer Mark Chapman Denied Parole For The 14th Time

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 11th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

John Lennon’s alleged killer Mark Chapman has been denied parole for the 14th time. In December of 1980, Chapman fatally shot Lennon at the entrance of his apartment.

According to NME, the musician and his partner Yoko Ono were returning to the Upper West Side building following a recording session. Lennon, who at the time was 40 years-old, had signed an autograph for Chapman earlier that same day.

Lennon’s killer appeared before a parole board on August 27, and a decision was recently posted online by the state department of corrections and community supervision.

In August 2020, Chapman unsuccessfully appealed for parole. The killer then had to wait another two years before he was eligible for another hearing. The transcript for the latest parole board hearing was not immediately available, but Chapman previously expressed remorse for his crime. During the previous hearing, Chapman told the board, “I am not going to blame anything else or anybody else for bringing me there. I knew what I was doing, and I knew it was evil, I knew it was wrong, but I wanted the fame so much that I was willing to give everything and take a human life.”

Chapman is currently serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at the Green Haven Correctional Facility, which is north of New York City, having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. His next parole hearing will be in February 2027.