Tom Morello And Nandi Bushell Cover John Lennon’s “Power To The People” Onstage At Download Festival

Collin Herron June 18th, 2024 - 6:31 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Tom Morello and Nandi Bushell have covered John Lennon’s ‘Power To The People’ at Download Festival. This past weekend, while performing at Download 2024, the guitarist, Tom Morello brought out teenage drum prodigy Nandi Bushell as a special guest.

According to nme.com, appearance came at the tail-end of Morello’s set, which had included songs like ‘Like A Stone’, a Rage Against The Machine medley and ‘Killing In The Name’. During the cover of ‘Power To The People’, the band stepped aside as they let Bushell go wild on the drums for a quick solo.

Also, Tom Morello recently joined forces with Def Leppard on new single “Just like 73”. On mxdwn.com, The band used a retro approach on social media to tease the arrival of “Just Like ‘73, by announcing a “hotline” fans could call to hear a snippet of the new song

