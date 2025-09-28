P.O.S x Dwynell Roland Drop New Single “Throwing Ghosts” And Announce New EP Relay Relay!! For November 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 28th, 2025 - 3:27 PM

P.O.S, Dwynell Roland and YATA have some exciting news for music fans. After their recent song “Throwing Ghosts,” they’re set to release another EP called RELAY RELAY!! on November 21st through Doomtree Records. Their new single features Casey Gerald’s thoughtful input and is now available to stream everywhere, giving listeners a glimpse of the group’s unique sound. P.O.S and Roland have teamed up again to prove they are a strong presence in the music world, mixing different styles with deep lyrics.

Doomtree Records is celebrating their new release with something special for music fans and collectors. They are offering a rare vinyl that includes both the RELAY! and RELAY RELAY!! EPs in one album. This LP features 14 tracks showcasing Doomtree’s musical growth. With only 300 copies made, it’s likely to be highly sought after by those who love unique music collectibles. Fans should act quickly by visiting the Doomtree Webstore to get this limited edition before it sells out.

P.O.S, Dwynell Roland and YATA are working together to make exciting music that many people enjoy. Their mix of different sounds makes them stand out in the music industry. Each artist adds their own style and skills, creating a fresh and engaging sound for listeners. There’s a lot of excitement about their new project called RELAY RELAY!! Fans should stay tuned for updates as they look forward to its release date with high hopes. By combining their unique talents, this project is expected to have a big impact by taking their music in bold new directions.

RELAY RELAY!!

1.Mud Tires 02:52

2.Don’t Call The Cops 02:31

3.Cold/Clone (ft. Casey Gerald)

4.WOE (ft. Demon Marcus)

5.Throwing Ghosts (ft. Casey Gerald) 03:42

6.UAP

7.No Parties