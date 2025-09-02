The Killers Announced As Replacement Headliners For Austin City Limits After Doja Cat Drops Off

Home News Juliet Paiz September 2nd, 2025 - 3:57 AM

According to Consequence, Austin City Limits plans are changing. Doja Cat, who was supposed to headline both Sundays at this year’s festival, announced she won’t be performing after all. Her reason was that she’s locked in on finishing her new album Vie, which drops September 26, and says she can’t deliver the kind of show fans deserve with everything happening at once.

On Instagram, Doja told fans, “I’ve been working on finalizing the album… it’s become clear… I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame. Thank you to the ACL team… I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right.” Naturally, the news left a lot of people disappointed, especially those who bought tickets mainly to see her.

But ACL didn’t waste any time finding a replacement. The Killers will now headline both Sundays, bringing their huge rock anthems like “Mr. Brightside” back to Zilker Park. The band hasn’t played ACL since 2017, so fans of live rock are definitely hyped about their return.