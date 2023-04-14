WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One of Coachella 2023 Livestream

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 14th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

The first weekend of Coachella is finally here. We have got artists and bands such as Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Burna Boy, Rosalía performing this weekend and so many more bands and we get to see them all perform live on YouTube for free and for those who couldn’t be a Coachella this weekend don’t be sad because we get to be at home, have the best seats and we don’t have to worry about the heat or sweat or the dreaded aching feet. YouTube is the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.

Starting today all the way to Sunday, viewers will have a whole day of fun, so buckle up, get comfortable, relax and enjoy the many artists and bands performing what they love and do best: make music.

This live stream will be updated with the next day’s live stream. Each channel today will go live at 4 PM pst.

Coachella Stage:

Friday, April 14, 2023

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:05 pm – Doechii

4:30 pm – Pusha T

5:45 pm – Becky G

7:05 pm – Burna Boy

8:35 pm – Gorillaz

11:25 pm – Bad Bunny

[Rebroadcast]

Outdoor Theatre:

Friday, April 14:

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:05 pm – Saba

4:55 pm – YUNGBLUD

5:40 pm – The Comet Is Coming replay

6:10 pm – SG Lewis

7:30 pm – Kaytranada

9:50 pm – The Chemical Brothers

[Rebroadcast]

Sonora:

Friday, April 14:

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:05 pm – DannyLux

4:50 pm – Magdalena Bay

5:35 pm – The Murder Capital replay

5:55 pm – TV Girl

6:40 pm – Lava La Rue replay

7:40 pm – Sasha Alex Sloan

8:20 pm – Soul Glo replay

9:30 pm – Uncle Waffles

[Rebroadcast]

Gobi:

Friday, April 14:

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:05 pm – Gabriels

4:30 pm – Overmono

5:45 pm – Tobe Nwigwe

6:35 pm – ¿Téo? replay

7:05 pm – Yves Tumor

8:15 pm – The Garden

9:25 pm – Whyte Fang

10:35 pm – Ashnikko

[Rebroadcast]

Mojave:

Friday, April 14:

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:05 pm – BENEE

4:50 pm – MUNA

5:35 pm – Lewis OfMan replay

6:00 pm – Wet Leg

6:45 pm – Domi & JD Beck replay

7:35 pm – Blondie

9:10 pm – Angèle

10:35 pm – FKJ

[Rebroadcast]

Sahara:

Friday, April 14:

4:00 pm – Livestream returns

4:15 pm – Malaa

5:20 pm – Vintage Culture

6:15 pm – Dombresky replay

6:45 pm – blink-182

8:05 pm – Jamie Jones

9:20 pm – Two Friends

10:35 pm – Metro Boomin’

[Rebroadcast]