The Beta Band Reunite To Play First Show In 21 Years In Glasgow

Jasmina Pepic September 26th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

The Beta Band has finally reunited. In March, the Scottish band announced their reunion tour. Last night, for the first time in over two decades, the mixed genre group got together for a performance.

The reunion tour, which will take the band across the UK and North America, began last night with a show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom. This is the first time the group has played together since 2004, and since Steve Mason announced his solo tour in 2023.

The fucking Beta Band are back 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/5eyCcsBUj9 — JamMasterJay 🎧 🎶🥥✌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jason_kfc1869) September 25, 2025

The group played a set list of almost twenty songs from throughout their discography. They included hits like “It’s Not Too Beautiful” from their 1999 eponymous album and a slew of tracks from its predecessor, The Three E.P.’s, which got 20th anniversary remaster treatment in 2018 according to Stereogum.

The United States tour will consist of 13 shows across the country. For more information on ticketing and dates, fans can go here.

Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom Setlist:

“Inner Meet Me” “She’s The One” “Push It Out” “It’s Not Too Beautiful” “Assessment” “Needles In My Eyes” “Dog’s Got A Bone” “I Know” “Human Being” “Dr. Baker” “Alleged” “Dry The Rain” “B + A” “Broke” “Squares” “The House Song”