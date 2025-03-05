The Beta Band’s Reunion Tour will be at Brooklyn Steel on November 1st

Home News Alexa Colban March 5th, 2025 - 10:07 AM

The Beta Band, a Scottish musical group formed in 1996, is coming to New York. This will be the band’s first tour since splitting in 2004. The band consists of Steve Mason, Richard Greentree, John Maclean, and Robin Jones. The tour will happen across North America and the United Kingdom. According to Pitchfork, along with the reunion tour, the band has announced their latest reissue of The Three EP’s, packaged in double-LPs, which was last reissued in 2018. The U.K tour will begin on September 25th in Scotland, the band’s home country, and finish off in Manchester on October 4th. Following that, they’ll have a show in British Columbia, and then start off the U.S tour in Seattle on October 14th. The last show of the tour will be the NYC show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn on November 1st. Tickets to the tour will go on sale to the general public on this Friday, March 7th.

10-14 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10-15 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-17 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

10-18 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10-20 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10-21 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10-23 Chicago, IL – Metro

10-24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

10-25 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10-28 Washington, D.C. – 9.30 Club

10-29 Boston, MA – Royale Boston

10-30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-01 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel