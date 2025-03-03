The Beta Band Announce Fall 2025 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 2:25 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Beta Band has announced they will be reuniting for the first tour since splitting in 2004. The classic lineup of Steve Mason, Richard Greentree, John Maclean, and Robin Jones will perform across North America and the United Kingdom in the fall. The band will also be opening in their native Scotland before dates in London, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, The Beta Band said: “The Beta Band, as everyone knows, is an institution, like Arkham, or the Brooklyn Zoo and as such has its own indelible stain on the bedsheet of Western culture. It was the great Mr Rogers who said ‘you have to shake it out at least once every couple of decades, if you want to know what the moths did.’ So with both those facts in mind, we realize the time has come to show the wall the Luminol, kill the lights and hit the UV.”

Along with the reunion dates, the band has announced the latest reissue of The Three E.P.’s, which is packaged in double-LPs through Because. They last reissued the set in 2018 for its 20th anniversary that is five years after their career-spanning compilation, The Regal Years: 1997-2004.

The Beta Band Tour Dates

9-25 – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

9-27 – Leeds, England – O2 Academy

9-29 – Bristol, England – O2 Academy

9-30 – Nottingham, England – Rock City

10-2 – London, England – Roundhouse

10-4 – Manchester, England – Albert Hall

10-12 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

10-14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10-15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-17 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

10-18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

10-20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10-21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10-23 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10-24 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

10-25 – Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10-28 – Washington, D.C. – 9.30 Club

10-29 – Boston, MA – Royale Boston

10-30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11-1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel