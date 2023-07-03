The Beta Band’s Steve Mason Announces First Solo Tour in 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 7:27 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Beta Band’s Steve Mason will be supporting his new solo album Brothers & Sisters on a The Planet Sizes North American Tour starting in September.

This will be Mason’s first ever North American solo tour and his first since The Beta Band in 2002. The tour includes performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Toronto and New York City.

Tickets for The Planet Sizes North American Tour are on sale today starting at 10 a.m. local time by visiting stevemasontheartist.com.

The Planet Sizes North American Tour Dates