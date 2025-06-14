Raye Teams Up With Mark Ronson For Collaborative New Single “Suzanne”

Home News Lea Tran June 14th, 2025 - 7:06 PM

Raye’s new single with Mark Ronson, “Suzanne” is a jazzy, hopeless romantic tune that highlights both the strengths of each artist. Raye’s vocals are smooth and captivating as they sings about missing someone. matching well with the playful and strong elements of Ronson’s jazz instrumentals, including notable use of horns. The vocals are in tune with the drums and as the song progresses, there are more vocal layers added to make the sound even more heightened.

The music video is a stylized and aesthetic video of the pair around the New York scenery and scenes from the studio as they record. It appears to be shot on film, giving it a soft visual while the colors are heightened giving reflecting the jazzy feel of the song.

“Suzanne” was co-written by Raye, Ronson, Tommy Brenneck and Eric Hagstrom. It’s the first new music from Raye since she was nominated for the Grammys’ Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year in 2025. The duo, Raye and Ronson, will also be releasing another single that is a part of the F1: Movie soundtrack titled “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News”.

Ronson said in a press release, “I’ve admired RAYE’s artistry for years now, watching her evolution from songwriter to the powerhouse artist she’s become. When Audemars Piguet brought us together through their APxMusic program, it felt like the stars were aligning at exactly the right moment.”

Raye will also be starting her 2025 on June 15 in Tennessee. “Suzanne” is available to stream on all platforms.