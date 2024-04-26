David Gilmour Shares New Single & Video “The Piper’s Call”

Home News James Reed April 26th, 2024 - 6:21 PM

David Gilmour has confirmed Luck And Strange, his first new album since 2015’s Rattle That Lock. The former Pink Floyd member will release the record on September 6. He also shared the lead single and video for “The Piper’s Call.”

“It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant,” Gilmour said about the song in a statement. “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

Contributors to the record include Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert on bass, Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao on drums, Rob Gentry and Roger Eno on keyboards, Will Gardner on string and choral arrangements. Late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright is also featured on the title track, taken from a 2007 recording of a jam in a barn at David’s house.

“The Piper’s Call” is a song that takes its time to deliver its lyrics; they start 25 seconds after the track begins. There are supernatural themes in the tune that relate to black magic and superstition. “Can’t undo the voodoo that you do and the knots that we fasten”. He sings about how our choices are permanent, and lyrics like “steer clear of snakes” remind the listener that life can be dangerous.