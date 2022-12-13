Mike Patton Tries to Take Out A Drone at Knotfest Chile

Home News Cait Stoddard December 13th, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net singer Mike Patton has recently returned to live performing for the first time since early 2020 after taking a mental health break. As it was previously reported, Patton has looked and sounded like his usual fun self based on the fan footage from Mr. Bungle’s current South American tour. The best moment of the event was when Patton attempted to take out a hovering drone during the band’s Knotfest Chile performance on last Sunday night.

Mr. Bungle was covering Slayer’s “Hell Awaits,” a drone drifted a bit too close to Patton and the band, coming near eye-level with the frontman. Up for a duel, Patton beckons the drone closer and blows a taunting kiss before swinging his microphone like a mace. The drone narrowly escapes the blow and makes a swift exit into the skies above, to which Patton blows a final goodbye kiss.

Judging by the video the mic was inches from smashing the device. Patton isn’t the only one fed up with drones because Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose recently asked fans to “play with your toys somewhere else” when the band’s shows were being bootlegged by people flying drones.

It does seem like Patton was enjoying himself while performing live. Months ago, the singer admitted to coping with alcoholism and being diagnosed with agoraphobia during the pandemic. Last year, both Mr. Bungle and Faith No More tour canceled all their tour dates with Patton dealing with “mental health reasons.”

Also Mr. Bungle have shared their 2020 livestream The Night They Came Home in full via Ipecac Recordings’ YouTube channel. The streaming concert film was one of the best to come out of the lockdown era and saw Mr. Bungle running through their thrashy Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

