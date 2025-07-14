Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Brian May and More Perform at Live Aid’s 40th Anniversary

Home News Leila DeJoui July 14th, 2025 - 11:50 PM

After 40 years of putting on iconic benefit concerts, the 40th anniversary of Band Aid was held. The concert founders for this year were Bob Geldof and Midge Ure. The benefit concert has a long history of surprising fans with reunions and appearances, according to an article by Stereogum. In past years, Black Sabbath reunited during this benefit concert and so did Led Zeppelin. Teddy Pendergrass even made his first appearance after being paralyzed from a car crash in 1982. U2 gained their fame there and Queen put on a legendary performance, which was featured and recreated in their Oscar-winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody. This year, the big surprise for this concert was that the Queen guitarist, Brian May, reunited with Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

A new jukebox musical, Just For One Day, which is running on London’s West End, was promoted during the concert. “If you’re watching this on Instagram or whatever, support this production because this is not just a musical,” said May. “This is the continuation of a project for humanity.” Fans became aware of the new show in 2023, but the show has recently gone live. During the show, the three musicians also shared the stage with the cast of the show. Geldof also led a “Happy Birthday” singalong for the event during their set.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Geldof answered many questions concerning the concert. He was asked about if the benefit concert gives him a sort of complex. He was also asked about his opinion on the Bohemian Rhapsody film, and he expressed his opinion on the band and the film.