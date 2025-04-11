Benson Boone Invites Brian May Onstage During Coachella Set To Cover Queen’s Iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 11th, 2025 - 8:26 PM

In a surprise moment during a Coachella set, Benson Boone stunned the crowd by bringing out legendary Queen guitarist Brian May during his Saturday night set. The unexpected collab culminated in a powerful performance with the timeless opera, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Boone’s set has already been gaining buzz due to his talented vocals and emotional deliveries, but what got fans was when May rose in the middle of the stage as Boone sang the famous melody. With the crows roaring as May rose, guitar in hand, to thunderous applause that echoed through the desert night.

Together, the artists delivered an incredible rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” that infused Boone’s raw and modern vocals along with May’s signature guitar riffs and mastery. Boone’s performance was impressive as he tackled the late Freddie Mercury’s legendary vocals with confidence. It is difficult to tackle such a complex role, as many fans have a sentimental attachment to Mercury as a legend in the rock industry. For those who have tried to sing along with the song, it is not an easy task.

Benson Boone cantando Bohemian Rhapsody com o FUCKING Brian May, do Queen! Esse é o tweet! pic.twitter.com/rF85a3c7MB — Igor Rogh (@igorogh) April 12, 2025

Soon, videos and clips of the performance began to circulate like wildfire around the internet. A crossover we didn’t know was needed. Fans and music lovers were quick to post and praise the crossover moment, calling it the standout highlight of Coachella 2025. Many thanks, Boone, for honoring a rock classic piece while still being able to put a modern twist on it. It was a performance that bridged generations together, celebrating Queen and Boone’s careers.





