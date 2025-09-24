Butthole Surfers Perform Live For The First Time in Eight Years at Documentary Premiere

Home News Skylar Jameson September 24th, 2025 - 11:35 PM

The premiere for the new documentary, The Hole Truth And Nothing Butt by Tom Stern, seemed to be a blast and it was made even more exciting with a surprise performance from Butthole Surfers! The documentary is centered around the band. This made the premiere the perfect place for Butthole Surfers to do their first public live performance in eight whole years! This was the band’s first live performance since their drummer Teresa Taylor passed away at the age of 60, in June of 2023. It all went down on Tuesday night at Beyond Fest, at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Expectedly, at the premiere, Butthole Surfers joined the audience in viewing a special screening of Stern’s new film documenting the band. After the film wrapped up, without the audience being aware of it happening, the band began to put on a surprise reunion show. As mentioned, this was their first live show in 8 years! The last time Butthole Surfers performed was all the way back in 2017! Therefore, this was an extremely pleasant musical surprise for a Butthole Surfers fan!

Butthole Surfers’ performance may have been short, only consisting of three songs, but it was lively, captivating, and signature to them! The three songs they performed were “Cherub”, “The Colored FBI Guy” and “The Shah Sleeps In Lee Harvey’s Grave”. But as Stereogum picked up on, the whole concert blended, almost seeming like one continuous song.



Just because they haven’t performed live in 8 years, doesn’t mean Butthole Surfers have been on hiatus! In may of this year, the band dropped a live album, Live At The Leather Fly, which was a live album of the concert that was the first time they added a megaphone to their live show, Lollapalooza in 1991. And, back last year, the band dropped a new song called “I Hate My Job (Take One)”. Maybe this reunion performance is signaling more to come from the band. It’ll be interesting to keep up on Butthole Surfers going forward to see what their next move is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD Pinkus (@jd_pinkus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Williamson (@williamson.mike)

The @buttholesurfers just blew the fucking roof off the Egyptian for the @BeyondFest premiere of BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT from Tom Stern & Co. An incredibly moving documentary, and a legendary night if ever there was one.@am_cinematheque #BeyondFest pic.twitter.com/tdCOjRotld — CHRIS LOCKEY (@ChrisLockey) September 24, 2025

Last night’s Butthole Surfers documentary Q&A morphed into a reunion performance. Only three songs but still fucking insane pic.twitter.com/xmDpDhgwHx — HELLRAISER 2 on VHS (@BatBoyReturns) September 24, 2025