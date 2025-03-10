Butthole Surfers Announce New Live Album Live At The Leather Fly For May 2025 Release, Shares “The Annoying Song”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 10th, 2025 - 5:00 AM

Butthole Surfers are gearing up to release a new live album, Live at the Leather Fly, on May 9, 2025. The 21-track album captures the band’s wild, chaotic energy during a show at a mysterious venue called The Leather Fly. While the exact details of the performance are unclear, the band has built a myth around the venue, with Gibby Haynes (vocals/guitar) once dreaming up a place with a stuffed leather fly hanging outside.

The album starts strong with “Graveyard” and includes other fan favorites like “Gary Floyd” and “PSY,” all played with the band’s usual intensity. The first single, “The Annoying Song,” was released on Brooklyn Vegan, giving listeners a taste of what’s to come. The song came from a time when Gibby got hold of a toy megaphone during the first Lollapalooza festival in 1991, using it to mess with people. The result is a song that’s noisy, quirky and unmistakably Butthole Surfers.

Known for their offbeat style and unpredictable live shows, Butthole Surfers continue to influence punk and alternative music. Live at the Leather Fly shows why their wild mix of punk, performance art and psychedelic rock made them legends. Fans are sure to love the raw, untamed sound of this new release.

Additionally, in June 2024 Butthole Surfers released a trailer for their documentary “Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.” The trailer even featured artists such as David Grohl! In 2022 Gibby Haynes had even announced Summer 2022 tour dates with the Paul Green Rock Academy.

LIVE AT THE LEATHER FLY

01 Graveyard

02 Dust Devil

03 Gary Floyd

04 1401

05 Alcohol

06 Hey

07 Negro Observer

08 Human Cannonball

09 You Don’t Know Me

10 Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales

11 Bong Song

12 Blindman

13 Nee Nee

14 Too Parter

15 Dancing Fool

16 PSY

17 Booze, Tobacco, Dope, Pussy, Cars

18 Ghandi

19 Edgar

20 Fast Song

21 The Annoying Song