Butthole Surfers Announce New Live Album Live At The Leather Fly For May 2025 Release, Shares “The Annoying Song”

Butthole Surfers are gearing up to release a new live album, Live at the Leather Fly, on May 9, 2025. The 21-track album captures the band’s wild, chaotic energy during a show at a mysterious venue called The Leather Fly. While the exact details of the performance are unclear, the band has built a myth around the venue, with Gibby Haynes (vocals/guitar) once dreaming up a place with a stuffed leather fly hanging outside.
The album starts strong with “Graveyard” and includes other fan favorites like “Gary Floyd” and “PSY,” all played with the band’s usual intensity. The first single, “The Annoying Song,” was released on Brooklyn Vegan, giving listeners a taste of what’s to come. The song came from a time when Gibby got hold of a toy megaphone during the first Lollapalooza festival in 1991, using it to mess with people. The result is a song that’s noisy, quirky and unmistakably Butthole Surfers.
Known for their offbeat style and unpredictable live shows, Butthole Surfers continue to influence punk and alternative music. Live at the Leather Fly shows why their wild mix of punk, performance art and psychedelic rock made them legends. Fans are sure to love the raw, untamed sound of this new release.
Additionally, in June 2024 Butthole Surfers released a trailer for their documentary “Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt.” The trailer even featured artists such as David Grohl! In 2022 Gibby Haynes had even announced Summer 2022 tour dates with the Paul Green Rock Academy.
LIVE AT THE LEATHER FLY
01 Graveyard
02 Dust Devil
03 Gary Floyd
04 1401
05 Alcohol
06 Hey
07 Negro Observer
08 Human Cannonball
09 You Don’t Know Me
10 Some Dispute Over T-Shirt Sales
11 Bong Song
12 Blindman
13 Nee Nee
14 Too Parter
15 Dancing Fool
16 PSY
17 Booze, Tobacco, Dope, Pussy, Cars
18 Ghandi
19 Edgar
20 Fast Song
21 The Annoying Song