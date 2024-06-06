New Butthole Surfers Documentary Trailer Released Featuring Interviews With Al Jourgensen, King Buzzo, Steve Albini & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Butthole Surfers just released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Butthole Surfers: The Hole Truth and Nothing Butt. The trailer features old live footage and new interviews with Dave Grohl, Thurston Moore, Henry Rollins, Ice T, Flea, Dean Ween, Eric Andre, King Buzzo, Al Jourgensen, Richard Linklater, members of Butthole Surfers and more.

While talking about the upcoming documentary, director Tom Stern, says: “This movie, produced with the full collaboration of the band, will be the culmination of my close relationship with the Butthole Surfers – a comprehensive look at this groundbreaking band and its continuing impact on culture at large. It’s a story I’m uniquely capable of telling because of the trust the band and I have built over the years.”

The director adds: “Through exhaustive interviews, archival footage, cutting-edge animation and graphics, surreal reenactments, and more, we will make a film in the anarchic spirit of the band. It will be irreverent and funny, but also sincere and heartfelt at times as we get these post-punk rock legends to look back on their strange and extraordinary lives.”