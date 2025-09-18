Of Mice & Men Unveil Intense New Single & Video “Troubled Water”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Of Mice & Men will release their ninth studio album, Another Miracle, on November 14, through Century Media Records. The record finds the band at their most personal and most expansive, crafted entirely in-house – written, produced and engineered by Of Mice & Men themselves. “The process of self-recording and self-producing this album as well the last two has seen us really trying to one up what we’ve done in the past – and it’s on us to do that,” drummer Valentino Arteaga explains. “On this album in particular, we wanted to push the boundaries of what that sounds like for our band.”

Today the band gives listeners a taste of that through the electronic accents of their new single “Troubled Water.” The band says: say ‘Troubled Water’ is about setting boundaries, about vampiric and apathetic relationships with people who only seem to seek connection when it benefits them, and about how maintaining a dying, one-sided connection just leads to resentment. It definitely takes us in a darker, more menacing direction sonically and visually. Heavy headbangable riffs paired with pure sci-fi nightmare energy makes this track one of our favorites off the album.”

Also, the band has once again teamed with Mike Matsui for the video and they further note: “Shooting this video was a lot of fun. He had a vision of utilizing predominantly physical sets and practical camera and lighting effects to create a sci-fi landscape that reflects the interplay of different tensions heard in the song.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi