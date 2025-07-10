Of Mice & Men Announces New Album Another Miracle For November 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui July 10th, 2025 - 7:36 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On July 10, 2025, the rock band, Of Mice & Men, announced their ninth studio album, Another Miracle, which features the band at their most personal and most expansive. Their anticipated album is set to release on November 14 via Century Media Records. The modern rock band balances raw intimacy and explosive power. The album was written, produced and engineered by the band themselves. The frontman for the band, Aaron Pauley, mixed and mastered the album himself.

Of Mice & Men commented about the album and the anticipation of releasing it. ”We’re excited to be sharing our new album, Another Miracle, with you all. It’s been a long time in the making, and the cumulation of countless hours of collaboration and hard work,” said Of Mice & Men. “We hope that our fans, old and new, will really enjoy it since we’ve not only raised the bar on the melodic side, we’ve also doubled down on the heaviness all over the album and made what we feel is an incredibly strong and authentic representation of who Of Mice & Men is in 2025. We want to thank our fans for the years of support. We’re incredibly proud of Another Miracle, and we hope you enjoy the album as much as we’ve enjoyed making it.”

The band has also released a new single, “Wake Up.” The single captures the album’s spirit of their experimentation. “With ‘Wake Up’ we specifically aimed to pair the more delicate & almost shoegazey sounds of 90’s alternative acoustic classics with a sonically modern & heavier Of Mice & Men approach,” said Of Mice & Men. “Lyrically, it’s a call to consciousness and presence while juxtaposing the imperative to live in the here and now with dreamlike metaphoric imagery.”

Another Miracle Tracklist: