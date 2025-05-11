Of Mice & Men Release New Single “Another Miracle”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 11th, 2025 - 11:16 PM

Photographer Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Metal band Of Mice & Men have returned to music with a new single titled “Another Miracle.” The track is their first new music since their 2023 album Tether as well as their first track since they signed to a new label, Century Media Records. The powerful track sees the band leaning more deeply into a new age of metal by both expressing their vulnerability and maintaining their explosive sonic power. The band also accompanied their new single with an action-packed music video that sees the group as SWAT team members. The video shows the group jamming in an empty building while a SWAT team hunts for them. Fortunately for the group, they are saved by a ‘miracle’ each time the SWAT team gets near them.

The music video was shot by filmmaker Mike Matsui who offered the band a unique opportunity to try something new in their videos. The band’s guitarist Alan Ashby explained, “We got to actually do a bit of acting as well as play our instruments. It was super cool having a tactical coordinator and learning how to do the proper movements in relation to the SWAT team scenes. It felt like we were part of a big budget Hollywood Movie!”

Furthermore, the band’s lead vocalist Aaron Pauley discussed the meaning behind the new single, saying, “No matter who you are, you’re fighting battles big and small on a daily basis. A lot of the time, we feel that the uniqueness of our circumstance prevents connecting with others. ‘How could anyone possibly know what it’s like to go through what I’m going through?’” He continued, “That being said, everyone, and I mean everyone, knows what it’s like to wish for a miracle during a time when everything seems hopeless. It seems to be one of those core human experiences that ties us all together. That’s exactly what ‘Another Miracle’ is about and we hope you enjoy it.”

The band is also celebrating their new chapter by touring with both headline and festival dates through the spring, summer and fall seasons. The tour started on May 9 in Saint Louis, MO and will be ending on December 14 in Glasgow, UK. The band has dates in the United States, United Kingdom and parts of Europe. Tickets can be purchased here. Additionally, the band has started a new online fan club titled ‘Micespace’ which fans can join to get exclusive access to unreleased content and tour perks.