Be Your Own Pet Share Anthemic New Single & Video “What A Bitch”

Today, Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet has shared the raucous new single, “What a B*tch,” which is available now through Third Man Records. The official music video for the track also premieres today and it was made in collaboration with Third Man labelmate Blair Tramel of Snooper.

“What A B*tch’ is an anthem for anyone who has ever been labeled too much, too loud, too brash, just because they dare to be themselves,” explains vocalist Jemina Pearl Abegg. “My daughter got called a ‘bitch’ by a classmate for the first time this year and was devastated by it.”

The artist adds: “I told her every woman I love and respect has been called that and worse just for existing, so reclaim it and wear it as a badge of honor. That inspired me to take all the insults I’ve received over the years and turn them into a source of power instead. This song is my rally cry for all the so-called ‘bitches.’ I love us!”

While talking about the experience of working with Blair Tramel of Snooper on the music video, Pearl Abegg says:“Blair Tramel has been a dear friend for many years, and her creativity has always inspired me so much! It was great to have a project we could finally collaborate on and the ideas just kept pouring out of both of us. I’m so thankful to have her unique vision and talents turn my silly idea into a real music video.”