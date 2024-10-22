The Linda Lindas Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates With Be Your Own Pet & Pinkshift

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 5:31 PM

Today, Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas have announced a 2025 Spring headlining North American Tour, which features dates with Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift. The dates will kick off at The Fillmore in San Francisco on March 21, before wrapping up in Toronto at The Opera House on April 26. Highlights include The Black Cat in Washington D.C. on April 28, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on April 22 and the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on April 23. All tickets will go on sale October 25, at 10 a.m. local time by visiting here.

The band has had a whirlwind this past year including appearing on the Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album and performing their cut of “Found A Job” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. They have also supported Blondie, The Breeders and Paramore on their This is Why tour and played festivals across the U.S. including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and more.

The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up, was released in 2022 and since its release, the band has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk and James Corden.

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates

3/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

3/22 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

3/24 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

3/25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

3/26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court*

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Walter Studios*

4/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line+

4/13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge+

4/15 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East+

4/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West+

4/18 – Washington DC – Black Cat+

4/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall+

4/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer+

4/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn, NY+

4/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club+

4/24 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount+

4/26 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House+

w/ Be Your Own Pet

+w/ Pinkshift

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez