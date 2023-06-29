Be Your Own Pet Share Catchy New Single “Goodtime!”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet made a triumphant return to both the stage and airwaves this past year after nearly 15 years apart. Their long-awaited new album Mommy will be released on August 25th, quickly followed by a massive North American tour and today the band shared the record’s newest single.

The new track “Goodtime!” highlights the struggle of balancing two kids, a mortgage and the desire for Be Your Own Pet to make a comeback. The lyrics “Used to be the life of the party/ Crashing out nothing to lose/ Now I’m not so juvenile/ I got nothing left to prove” has lead singer Jemina Pearl Abegg shouting over a roiling garage thump, before quickly transitioning to wondering whether everyone else is still hanging out and just not calling her.

“The older you get, the more responsibility and compromise, the more people that depend on you—but there’s always a little bit of missing the freedom from when you’re younger.” said Abegg

Band member Jonas Stein adds: “You can be nurturing an adult life with your family but still looking over your shoulder like, ‘God, I wanna be partying.”

“Goodtime!” follows the critically-acclaimed tune “Hand Grenade” and the most recent song “Worship the Whip,” which plays out like an explicit, leather-clad dom evolution of “Whip It.”

The video for “Goodtime!” was filmed across the band’s three sold-out shows in London earlier this month and the video gives a sneak peek into a Be Your Own Pet performances, which are known to be high energy.

