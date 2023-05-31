Be Your Own Pet Announces New Album Mommy for August 2023 Release and 2023 Tour Dates; Shares New Single & Video for “Worship The Whip”

Home News Roy Lott May 31st, 2023 - 9:07 PM

Be Your Own Pet announces its long-awaited new album, Mommy, out August 25 via Third Man Records. The album was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly.

“For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn’t as easy on our own,” Stein says of their hiatus. “We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry.” The bond returned the very first day the band stepped back into rehearsal, which is also when they began writing the new album. And while Pearl had previously fitted lyrics into the others’ songs, this time she brought her own song ideas into the writing room for Mommy. “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control,” Pearl says. “It’s a reclamation of myself.”

The band also shared its lead single “Worship The Whip,” which plays out like an explicit, leather-clad dom evolution of “Whip It. “‘Worship The Whip’ is about the right wing authoritarian personality,” explains Pearl. “Aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them.” Check out the song with its music video below, which is directed by Jordan William and shot by Ben Chappell.

Mommy is available to pre-order now on standard black vinyl, limited edition Living Dead Green indie colored vinyl (alternative cover), limited edition Reagan’s Spew Vinyl Me Please colored vinyl, limited edition Brain Damage Blue Urban Outfitters colored vinyl + CD here.

The band will take this renewed and reinvigorated energy to the stage this fall as they embark on their “Teenage Heaven” tour, which is in support of the new LP. The month-long run kicks off in Chapel Hill, NC on October 18 and concludes in Vancouver, BC on November 18. Additional stops include Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles Tickets are on sale Friday, June 2 at 12pm ET here. Ahead of the tour, they will play Primavera Sound in Spain. All dates are listed below.

Mommy tracklisting:

1. Worship The Whip

2. Goodtime!

3. Erotomania

4. Bad Mood Rising

5. Never Again

6. Pleasure Seeker

7. Rubberist

8. Big Trouble

9. Hand Grenade

10. Drive

11. Teenage Heaven

Be Your Own Pet 2023 Tour Dates:

6/3 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain

6/5 – Third Man – London, UK *SOLD OUT *

6/6 – The Moth Club – London, UK * SOLD OUT *

6/7 – The Moth Club – London, UK *SOLD OUT *

6/10 – Primavera Sound – Madrid, Spain

9/16 – Third Man Records Blue Room – Nashville, TN

10/18 – Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC

10/19 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

10/21 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY

10/22 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10/23 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/24 – Third Man Records – Detroit, MI

10/25 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

10/27 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI

10/29 – Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, KY

11/8 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

11/9 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

11/11 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/12 – Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA

11/14- Harlow’s – Sacramento, CA

11/16 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

11/17- Neumos – Seattle, WA

11/18 – The Pearl – Vancouver, BC