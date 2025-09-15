Ashnikko Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 15th, 2025 - 2:13 PM

Today, Ashnikko has announced the global SMOOCHIES Tour, which has an impressive 47 dates. In addition to her

previously announced UK and Ireland dates, Ashnikko will bring her unmissable live performance to stages across North America, Europe and Australia. The tour will kick off in Warsaw on January 26, 2026 and stop in major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, London and other places before wrapping in Perth on September 29. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Ashnikko’s second album, Smoochies, is her most personal body of work to date. Following 2023’s debut, WEEDKILLER, which expands Ash’s distinct hybrid-pop sound while taking a significantly more autobiographical approach to lyrics. The 15-track album is a rebellious one, made from a place of radical joy at a time when the world has never felt more threatening for femmes and marginalized communities.

SMOOCHIES Tour Dates

1/26 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

1/27 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

1/29 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

1/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

1/31 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

2/3 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

2/4 – Paris, France – Olympia

2/6 – Wiesbaden, Germany – Schlachthof

2/7 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

2/11 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

2/13 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy

2/14 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy

2/17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

2/19 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton

2/20 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton

3/18 – Phoenix, AZ, USA – The Van Buren

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Shrine Exposition Hall

3/21 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Warfield

3/23 – Seattle, WA, USA – Showbox SoDo

3/24 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Orpheum

3/26 – Salt Lake City, UT, USA – The Union Event Center

3/28 – Denver, CO, USA – The Mission Ballroom

3/30 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Uptown Theater

3/31 – Saint Paul, MN, USA – Palace Theatre

4/2 – St. Louis, MO, USA – The Pageant

4/3 – Chicago, IL, USA – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/4 – Detroit, MI, USA – The Fillmore

4/28 – Austin, TX, USA – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/29 – Dallas, TX, USA – The Bomb Factory

5/1 – Nashville, TN, USA – Marathon Music Works

5/2 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Coca-Cola Roxy

5/5 – Orlando, FL, USA – Hard Rock Live

5/6 – Miami Beach, FL, USA – The Fillmore

5/8 – Charlotte, NC, USA – The Fillmore

5/9 – Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

5/12 – Pittsburgh, PA, USA – Stage AE

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Fillmore

5/15 – New York, NY, USA – Hammerstein Ballroom

5/16 – Boston, MA, USA – Roadrunner

5/18 – Montreal, QC, Canada – MTELUS

5/19 – Toronto, ON, Canada – HISTORY

9/16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Town Hall

9/19 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

9/23 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum

9/25 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

9/27 – Adelaide, Australia – Hindley Street Music Hall

9/29 – Perth, Australia – Metro City