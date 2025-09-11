Randy Bradbury Of Pennywise & Cameron Webb Announce New Album 84 Days For November 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Mockingbird Brains”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 11th, 2025 - 3:26 AM

Randy Bradbury, bassist for punk icons Pennywise, has joined forces with Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb for a new project called 84 Days. Their self-titled debut album lands November 7 via Double Helix Records, with distribution through SBAM Records and Pee Records.

The band isn’t short on pedigree. Adrian Young (No Doubt) steps in on drums, while Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals) adds extra guitar firepower. And when the group hits the stage for the first time, Eric Sandin (NOFX) will be on board. Leading the way is the single “Mockingbird Brains,” a sharp track that brims with restless energy. The accompanying video leans into that and is playful yet urgent, capturing the mix of grit that defines the record.

For Bradbury, the project came naturally. “The whole process was sheer enjoyment,” he says. “Making music is what I love, so recording this album was a reward in itself.” Webb remembers hearing Bradbury’s early demos and knowing immediately they needed to become more than just sketches. “I loved this side of Randy’s songwriting,” he explains. “It showed a different kind of strength, and the songs deserved a full record.” 84 Days isn’t about reinvention so much as rediscovery, the thrill of playing loud, heartfelt songs with people you trust. It’s rock and punk colliding in a way that feels instinctive, alive and unpolished.

84 Days Tracklist

01 Mockingbird Brains

02 Find Your Way Back Home

03 Don’t Trust the Government

04 Wasting The Night

05 Staying Alive

06 Don’t Look Down

07 Never Find The Righteous

08 Hostage of the Game

09 Ticking Away

10 Walk Through Danger

11 Smiling While We Drown