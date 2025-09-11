Haerts Share Dynamic New Single “Wait For Us”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

Today, Indie duo Haerts has release “Wait for Us,” which is the third single from their upcoming album, Laguna Road. As a whole, “Wait for Us” is a lovely ditty because of how the instrumentation smacks the background with an elegant pop-rock vibe, while the vocal performance fills the air with beautiful melodies.

While talking about their new composition, Haerts said: “Wait for Us closes the album and it was the last song we wrote for it. We placed it at the end because, unlike the other songs that look back on our life and relationship, this one feels like it is moving forward. For us, the song is about hope.”

The band adds: “It is the hope that when you give yourself completely to love and to life, you will find a way through. It is about giving more, when you think you have nothing left, staying even when you cannot remember why, and waiting because deep down you believe it is worth it. In that way it tells the story of a couple drifting. The magic has faded. Words have run out. The strength to hold things together feels gone. What remains is the waiting and the trust that love will return if it is meant to.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela