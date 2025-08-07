Haerts Share Raw New Single & Video “The Lie”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

Today, Haerts has released “The Lie,” which is the second single from their upcoming album, Laguna Road, alongside an evocative new video directed by longtime collaborator Julian Klincewicz. The ditty is an ode to bandmates and life partners Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert’s youth, which is a memory of young love, its freedom, its weight and its strange wisdom. “It’s about the dreams and the pain that brought us together,” says Fabi, “the same forces that at times tore us apart.” Klincewicz’s video strips the visual down to raw human emotion.

“Working with Haerts has been my longest running music collaboration, and one that always reinvents itself naturally – whenever I hear a new song, whatever direction it pulls, I always feel something deeply personal that inspires something visual, and there’s always a two way understanding between Nini & benny.” said Klincewicz.

The director adds: “Sometimes it’s a simple as a portrait – slowed down to feel every nuance of emotion. Sometimes it’s like pulling a thread. With this video – the song strikes some deep personal chord, and there’s a nakedness – uncovering one’s emotions, just like taking off make up in the mirror.”

Haerts returns with the announcement of their fourth album, Laguna Road, which will be released on October 3. Thematically, the album frames a confessional portrait of family, memory and the sacred mess of growing a family together. The duo wrote and recorded the album at home on Laguna Road, in the in-between spaces of everyday family life. They left the house in early 2025, having completed the album, to return to New York.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela