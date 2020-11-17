HAERTS Announce New Album Dream Nation For March 2021 Release, Share New Single “It’s Too Late”

Home News Ariel King November 17th, 2020 - 9:00 PM

HAERTS on the Mojave Stage.

HAERTS have announced that their latest album, Dream Nation, will be released on March 12, 2021. Along with the album announcement, HAERTS have shared the second single from Dream Nation, “It’s Too Late.”

The new single features upbeat keyboards amid slow drums, Nini Fabi’s alluring vocals waltzing through the track. The bass thrums quietly, the instrumentals taking on a familiar tone as Fabi describes a failing relationship and considers going back. She sways over the beat of the drums, her vocal range highlighting the dilemma she finds herself within throughout the song’s lyrics.

“We went into the studio without setting limits or parameters other than that we wanted to make a record that moves you emotionally and physically,” the duo said in a press statement. “We wanted it to feel like an invitation into the strange and fantastical night time world, like the songs they play just before the lights come on, when the party is almost over, and the polish is gone.”

“It’s Too Late” follows HAERTS first single for the album, “For The Sky,” featuring Ed Droste. Dream Nation will come as the duo’s third album, and follows 2018’s New Compassion. Many of the songs that will appear on Dream Nation had been written over the course of a month while in New Orleans, with the album completed in Los Angeles. HAERTS pulled influence from Portishead and Lamb for Dream Nation, in addition to their usual inspirations of Fleetwood Mac and First Aid Kid.

The German duo first met in high school, going on to attend the Berklee School of Music in Boston together then moving to New York. HAERTS’ self-titled debut had been released in 2014.

Photo credit: Owen Ela