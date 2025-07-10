Haerts Announce New Album Laguna Road For October 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Woman On The Line”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

Today, the indie pop duo Haerts has returned with the announcement of their fourth album, Laguna Road, which will be released on October 3. Thematically, the album frames a confessional portrait of family, memory and the sacred mess of growing a family together. The duo, composed of Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert, wrote and recorded the album at home on Laguna Road, in-between the spaces of everyday family life. They left the house in early 2025, having completed the album and return to New York.

“Laguna Road is about looking back, a ‘piecing it together’ album. Sonically we moved away from what we had done on our previous records. We wanted this album to feel raw and vulnerable. The songs move slowly and we leaned into that with a light hand on production.” adds Gebert.

“I was sitting on the steps at Laguna Road, the house we had just moved into with our daughter. On paper, I had everything: a beautiful family, a home with the lemon tree, the hummingbirds, and the piano in the living room. But I was numb, isolated, and anxious in a way that felt permanent. I was at the edge of my thirties and on the verge of some kind of breakdown and I kept asking myself how I had ended up here.” said Fabi.

Also, Haerts has shared their latest single,“Women on the Line” and Fabi says: “The song is about taking ownership of my story and the choices that shaped me as a woman. It’s about the distance between how things look and how they feel the pressure to keep it together while inside your world is coming apart. It’s about isolation, acceptance, and the fragile nature of truth, and it came from a moment when I let it all fall apart.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela