The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan For November 2025 Release, Share New Single “Armies Of The Lord”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Today, The Mountain Goats have announced that their 23rd full length album, Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan, will be out on November 7. Produced by the Mountain Goats’ multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas, Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan is a full on musical that stands as the most conceptually detailed and musically elaborate project in the band’s ever-expanding catalog.

Drawing on the cryptic phrasing of its title, the album tells the story of a small crew shipwrecked on a desert island, where three surviving members are plagued by diminishing resources and apocalyptic visions. These are tales of survival, desolation, brutality, tenderness, hard earned wisdom, heaps of compassion, novelistic detail and shouted wordless choruses that transcend language. In other words, these are Mountain Goats songs that further deepens a singular body of work now spanning over three decades

Also, the band has shared the single, “Armies Of The Lord” and as a while, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation brings shakes the background with a classy and jazzy vibe, while the vocalist uses harmonies to wail out the deep and rich lyrics about waiting for something fantastic to happen during our darkest days.

This Fire Across From Peter Balkan Track List

1. Overture

2. Fishing Boat

3. Cold at Night

4. Dawn of Revelation

5. Your Bandage

6. Peru

7. Through This Fire

8. Rocks in My Pockets

9. Armies of the Lord

10. Your Glow

11. The Lady from Shanghai 2

12. Broken To Begin With