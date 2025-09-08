Taika Waititi Set to Produce Fyre Fest The Musical With Music by Paul Epworth

Home News Skylar Jameson September 8th, 2025 - 7:02 PM

The disastrous festival known as Fyre Festival will now have a comedy musical based on the tragedy. In addition to the musical, Fyre Festival has also been the subject of two documentaries. It has recently been reported by Stereogum that Taika Waititi, Oscar-winning actor and director, is producing a new stage show dubbed Fyre Fest The Musical.

Fyre Fest The Musical will take place in New York, with a book by Bryan Buckley, known for his work directing The Pirates of Somalia. Then, the music for this upcoming stage show will come from Paul Epworth, who won an Oscar for his contributions to Adele’s song “Skyfall”. The set will be designed by David Korins, who designed the stage set for the mega-hit musical, Hamilton. Wife to Waititi, Rita Ora, as well as Matthew Weaver of Rock of Ages on Broadway will serve as producers of the production.

The synopsis of the musical states, “It’s not just a Greek-sized tragedy of one man’s con. It’s a satirical indictment of an entire generation. Fyre Fest the Musical. It’s about as wrong as a bad idea can go.”

In a statement, Waititi spoke on the upcoming production by saying “I mean I haven’t done it for 15 years because it was no longer fun, but I’ve been told it will be fun this time. And I believe them. When Bryan Buckley told me he wanted to make a musical about the Fyre Festival, I said ‘Who the hell is Bryan Buckley?’ I then remembered we’ve been friends and work mates for 15 years so it was kinda hard to say no. Honestly, I think the idea is exciting, weird, and potentially disastrous, which seems apt and is how I like to work. I can’t wait to get started and snatch me some of that sweet American theatre money.”

Buckley also spoke on the Fyre Fest The Musical by saying, “I never saw myself doing a theatrical musical comedy. But then again, I never saw something completely mind-bendingly ridiculous and intriguing as what went down with Fyre festival. A spectacular failed endeavor—that will haunt a generation forever. I cannot wait to get this show out to the world. And yeah man, this time there will actually be music or your money back.”

The timeline for Fyre Fest The Musical has not been shared to the public, but details should be revealed in the future.