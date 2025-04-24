Billy McFarland Speaks on Selling Fyre Festival Brand, “To succeed, it’s clear that I need to step back and allow a new team to move forward independently”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 24th, 2025 - 9:06 PM

On April 23, 2025, Billy McFarland, the founder of the infamous Fyre Festival, decided to step back and sell the Fyre Festival Brand. McFarland is putting the brand up for sale in hopes that a new buyer would set up the brand for success. Earlier in the week, there were some hints that there would be some sort of change in the management for Fyre Festival since Shawn Rech, co-founder of TruBlue streaming service, had purchased part of Fyre Festivals IP. This includes a pair of trademarks that would allow him to launch a new streaming service using the Fyre Festival branding, stated in an article by Loudwire.

McFarland announced the selling of the brand shortly after the purchase of the festival’s IP. He is also announcing selling his brand after they postponed the event due to issues with finding a location. “We have decided the best way to accomplish our goals is to sell the FYRE festival brand, including its trademarks, IP, digital assets, media reach and cultural capital – to and operator that can fully realize its vision,” said McFarland. “There is a clear path for operators and entrepreneurs with strong domain expertise to build FYRE into a global force in entertainment, media, fashion, CPG and more.”

In his statement, McFarland mentions that he is also not trying to risk what happened to the Fyre Festival that was supposed to occur to Playa de Carmen to happen to the second Fyre festival. At the first festival, it was heavily promoted by many influencers to attend, but the people who were actually able to attend were met with such disappointment. This resulted in a Netflix documentary and McFarland being sent to prison for mail and wire fraud.