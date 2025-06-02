Fyre Announces Fyre Hotels After Fyre Fest 2 Was Postponed Indefinitely 

Home News Michelle Grisales June 2nd, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Billy McFarland, the infamous figure behind the Fyre Festival of 2017, appears to be making yet another attempt to reignite the brand but this time with a weeklong getaway in Honduras according to Stereogum.

Despite announcing in April that he was stepping away from Fyre entirely and selling off his remaining stake in the brand, McFarland served as a promotional partner on Instagram for the newly launched event in Honduras called the FYRE Resort Pop-Up at Coral View Utila.

According to the website FyreHotels.com, this latest venture emerged after “a small beach resort and the island of Utila, Honduras had seen the headlines—and they had an idea.”

The statement said the island has enlisted the Fyre brand to “bring global attention to this off-the-map gem,” and to a “weeklong escape blending adventure, spontaneity, and paradise.”

The project is framed as a return to the origins of Fyre. “The inspiration for FYRE started in 2013 when a software engineer and hobbyist pilot challenged Billy to leave NYC and to try and fly a small plane from NYC to a remote Caribbean Island,” the site stated. “The magic of the island created a legend that quickly spread back home.”

Promising no “cookie-cutter itineraries” or “massive cruise docks or tourist traps,” the statement described the event as “raw, organic, and unforgettable—exactly what FYRE was always meant to be.”

Yet with McFarland’s name still connected despite his supposed exit from the brand, skepticism remains high. After years of false starts, denials from host sites and an indefinite postponement of “Fyre Fest 2,” many can feel a sense of caution and reluctance to trust this project.