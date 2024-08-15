Willie Nelson Announces New Album Last Leaf on the Tree for November 2024 Release

Home News Sarah Faller August 15th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Willie Nelson the country star just announced his upcoming album Last Leaf on the Tree set to come out in November of this year (via consequence).

The now 91 year old musician is as lively as ever. He released his last album The Border back in May and he’s been doing live performances as a part of his traveling music festival. Nelson also plans to stay busy as he prepares for a leg of live performances with his family band coming up in September, as well as his Farm Aid concert in April.

This new upcoming album is intended to be made up of mostly covers from a variety of artists as well as re-recordings of Nelson’s own songs. The list of songs on the album was curated by Nelson’s son Micah. The title track is the song “Last Leaf” by Tom Waits. Nelson has already shared the cover of “Last Leaf” as a single to prepare for this upcoming album.

Last Leaf on the Tree Tracklist:

“Last Leaf” (Tom Waits)

“If It Wasn’t Broken” (Sunny War)

“Lost Cause” (Beck)

“Come Ye” (Nine Simone)

“Keep Me In Your Heart” (Warren Zevon)

“Robbed Blind” (Keith Richards)

“House Where Nobody Lives” (Tom Waits)

“Are You Ready For The Country?” (Neil Young)

“Do You Realize??” (The Flaming Lips)

“Wheels” (Micah Nelson)

“Broken Arrow” (Neil Young)

“Color Of Sound” (Willie Nelson & Micah Nelson)

“The Ghost”