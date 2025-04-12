Carla Harvey Releases New Single “Sick Ones” and Announces New Project The Violent Hour For April 2025

Home News Lea Tran April 12th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Carla Harvey from the Butcher Babies releases “Sick Ones,” the first single off her new upcoming project, The Violent Hours. The song is very energetic with a rock and roll drumbeat that pairs well with Harvey’s raspy voice.

The song is an empowering anthem about cutting those off who aren’t serving you well. As the title suggests, these people are the “sick ones.” Harvey’s voice is on the cusp of yelling that carrying this aggressive and angry undertone to the song. Later in the song, there’s a track of her laughing that makes the song feel a bit more playful. However the song concludes with an extended note that highlights the rasps of Harvey’s voice.

“’Sick Ones’ is a rock ‘n’ roll anthem about cutting the toxic people out of your life,” said Harvey in a press release, “It’s a call of freedom, a fist-to-the-face to anyone who has tried to hold you down, hold you back or dim your light. It was written at a vulnerable time in my life when I was forced to end relationships I thought would last forever.”

The song was written in collaboration with Charlie Bennante from Anthrax and features guitarist John 5. It’s the first song to be released from the upcoming project, The Violent Hours, that Bennante is also working on with Harvey.

“‘Sick Ones’ is just the tip of the iceberg for this project. Many of the songs we crafted for The Violent Hour are unlike anything Carla has ever done as a vocalist, reflecting different moods and a new beginning,” said Bennante in a press release.

Harvey was formerly a part of Butcher Babies, a metal band. She split from the band in July 2024. Harvey announced her new project, The Violent Hours, in September 2024. The first music video for The Violent Hours is to be released on April 25. It is directed by Vicente Cordero.

“Sick Ones” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Photo Credits: Owen Ela