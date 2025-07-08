Blur Think Oasis’ Reunion is Good But is Too Busy to Go to Their Tour

Home News Leila DeJoui July 8th, 2025 - 12:27 AM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Pnoto Credit: Marv Watson

Rock band Oasis has been getting a lot of attention since their band has recently made a return. The band is getting back together for a reunion and have recently launched their “Live ‘25 Tour.” During the earlier years of the band’s career, they had quite a feud or competition with another band, Blur. The frontman for the band Damon Albarn has shared what he thought about all the talk with Oasis. “The Oasis reunion? Two years ago I was prophetic when I said that they would do it and that the road was level,” said Albarn. “Well, you can’t think that two brothers can’t reconcile, sooner or later. It’s a good thing, the way I see it.” Albarn was even asked if he would be attending the reunion. “No, I’m literally too busy,” said Albarn.

Over the recent years, the relationship between Albarn and Oasis’ Noel Gallagher has seemed to have mellowed, according to an article by Consequence. The two artists have even come together in 2018 and performed “We Got the Power” together. Even though they competed a lot when they were in their bands, they understood each other and what they went through. Now, they have been somewhat nice to each other, Liam Gallagher has even said that Albarn was a great songwriter. Although Oasis is doing their reunion now, Blur had their own a few years ago and had their own comeback.