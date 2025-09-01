Claire Cuny & Monte Weber Announce Retirement Of Reliant Tom Moniker, Introduce New Project My So-Called Summer

Home News Cait Stoddard September 1st, 2025 - 5:33 PM

According to Instagram, Claire Cuny and Monte Weber announced to their fans they will be retiring Reliant Tom and starting a new chapter in music. While speaking about retirement, Cuny and Weber said on the social media post: “Reliant Tom has been such a beautiful part of our life. I feel so privileged that I got to make music, collaborate with amazing artists and friends, perform in NYC & beyond! I’m tagging some of the many artist/collaborators who made RT possible below, if I’m forgetting someone please lmk! Some of you I thought of but maybe you don’t have an Instagram anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My So-Called Summer (@mysocalledsummer)

The duo adds: “As sad as I am to say goodbye to RT, I’m so excited for this new chapter. So much new music is in the works. I don’t want to share it on social media yet but if you want to stay connected in the meantime, join our email list (in bio) where I’ll be opening up about why RT ended, what’s been going on, what I really think and more! I also welcome responses if you feel compelled. Anyway, Monte & I love you all!”