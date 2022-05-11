PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Release A New Nostalgic Summer Anthem with “Seventeen”

Home News Alison Alber May 11th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

As we are now officially entering summer, or at least in Texas it’s already summer with 90 some degrees, we are happy to premiere the new summer hit by Reliant Tom, “Seventeen.” The new single combines summer vibes with a good dash of nostalgia. It also sort of follows a new pattern of the band, since they released their single “When We Were Young” just last year. But, to be honest, in these times we all like to think back to better days, with less stress and with no worry in the world.

“Seventeen” offers the listener a little bit of a vacation of the drama of recent days, a throwback to the times everything still had so much potential. About the single the duo says, “Reliant Tom is excited to be releasing an indie pop banger and fan favorite track ‘Seventeen.’ In Reliant Tom’s latest single, front women and lyricist Claire Cuny describes her growing pains of aging, and nostalgia for her teen years in Dallas TX when she was 17 years old.” They further state, “The song Seventeen best epitomizes the direction for Reliant Tom’s latest body of work entitled dancer in the dark which the band has been releasing as singles for the past 6 months. Reliant Tom has been feverishly performing their latest album during 2022 if you are in Brooklyn NY come to a show and say hello you’ll surely be transported back in time to a magical Y2K inspired immersive and unforgettable experience.”

The track cleverly combines the bitter-sweet feeling of longing for the golden days with an upbeat summer vibe. The song calls for a nice cold drink and sitting on your balcony while thinking back. Just sit back and relax and enjoy the magic of Reliant Tom’s new single “Seventeen.”