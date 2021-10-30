Reliant Tom Debut Extraordinary New Song And Music Video “Disco Moon”

Home News Megan Heenan October 30th, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Reliant Tom, mxdwn’s best new artist of 2020 just released a new video for their song “Disco Moon.” Images of floppy disk-era computers and rotary dialed TVs playing ads for obsolete franchises like Blockbusters match the song’s early ’90s feel.

The video’s perfect pairing of retro is accentuated even further by the band’s singer Claire Cuny’s appearance. Everything from the way her hair is styled, the black satin full body suit she’s dancing in, and even the way she’s dancing are all reminiscent of a time where vibrant colors reigned supreme.

Cuny states she wrote the song as an “ode to the misadventures of a night out in NYC.” The upcoming album, Dancer in the Dark, was recorded from their home studio, where the band’s co-creator and producer Monte Weber collaborated with the Grammy-winning mixing engineer Nick Krill.

Monte previously stated, in reference to the band’s song “When We Were Young,” captured the fun feeling and nostalgia of a family gathering. Based on “Disco Moon” this theme of reconnecting with the past seems to not only be one that’s reoccurring but one that also works extremely well.

Check out the band’s nostalgia-inspired video below.

Photo Credit: Corey Hayes