PREMIERE: Reliant Tom Go Dark For The Holidays With New Single “Black Hole”

Last year in December we named Reliant Tom our favorite new artist, and without bragging, we were spot on. Today, Reliant Tom premiere their new song and video “Black Hole” exclusively here at mxdwn. Just in October, the project of Claire Cuny and Monte Weber shared their new song, “Disco Moon,” taking their audience on quite a little journey. “Black Hole” takes a different approach, it’s a dark and intense holiday song that just fits perfectly in with recent times.

The songs are leading up to the bands upcoming new album Dancer In The Dark, which does not has a official release date yet, but that doesn’t mean the band doesn’t bless their fans with new tracks every once in a while, just like today.

The video to the song is a beautiful trip through the woods and nature. Both imagery and music work together in a perfect symbiosis. The director of the video, Giulio Dell’Aquila is from Italy, and the way the band and the director connected is just like the video, a little adventure.

“We connected with the director Giulio Dell’Aquila over instagram during the beginning stages of the pandemic randomly,” the duo indicates. “He’s based in Italy and we are still Brooklyn-based. He shared his work with us and we shared some demos with him (the songs we are releasing now). He had some beautiful footage that was meant for another project that didn’t come to fruition. He showed it to us and we loved it and thought it would be perfect for ‘Black Hole.’ He recut the material to compliment the song and this video was born. We’ve loved connecting with him, he is so talented and kind.”

The slightly witchy atmosphere of the video, paired with the enchanting vocals, take the audience on a truly magical adventure through nature. Here at mxdwn we are very much spellbound by the dark and intimate atmosphere the song creates in the most captivating form. It shows how much talent and love flows into the production of “Black Hole,” so pardon the pun, but we surely don’t mind getting lost in this “Black Hole.”