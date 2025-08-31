Foxy Shazam Releases New Michael Jackson Inspired Music Video For “You Know My Name” Featuring Corey Feldman

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 31st, 2025 - 6:59 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Indie rock band Foxy Shazam have been making their rounds in pop culture recently. The band appeared as a fictional punk band called The Mighty Crabjoys in James Gunn’s Superman and also had one of their classic tracks, “Oh Lord” used as the theme song for Season 2 of Peacemaker. Now, the band is engaging with another symbol in pop culture, or rather the King of Pop, himself. Foxy Shazam’s newest single, “You Know My Name” is a direct nod to Michael Jackson and his legacy. The track was also fittingly released around the legend’s birthday. In a recent statement, the band’s frontman, Eric Nally shared, “The King of Pop came to me in a dream, and he told me that the essence of writing a true pop song lies within a simple nature. 123, ABC, Wheels On The Bus, The Itsy Bitsy Spider and we all know what happens to the spider… It’s something we all have as kids, but it can get washed away if we don’t remind ourselves.” Nally specifically wrote “You Know My Name” in adherence to what he has learned from Jackson.

The music video for “You Know My Name” follows suit by continuing the influence of Michael Jackson. The video includes several references to him such as his iconic red jacket, black curly ponytail, signature footwork and of course, Jackson’s singular sparkly white glove. The video also sees Nally attempting some of Jackson’s iconic poses. Along with the Jackson references, the video adds to its danceability by taking place in what looks like a ‘70s nightclub. Foxy Shazam are not the only ones dressing up in somewhat cartoonish ‘70s clothing since they are joined by Corey Feldman who seems unable to hold back his laughter.

Those interested in seeing more of the band can buy tickets for their upcoming tour in September and December. Their first three shows in September will see the band headlining. The band’s five shows in December will be in support of Waterparks. Tickets can be purchased here.